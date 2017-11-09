The Tennessee Department of Safety is praising the efforts of a Highway Patrol Trooper, who saved the life of a woman involved in a vehicle-deer crash.

Highway Patrol reports said on October 25th, Trooper Russell Bernard was dispatched to the accident scene, and discovered the female driver bleeding heavily from a large puncture wound to the neck.

Trooper Bernard learned that a deer had come through the windshield during the crash, with its antler puncturing the drivers neck and seat.

Reports said Trooper Bernard was able to control the bleeding by holding pressure on the wound until emergency medical personnel arrived.

The driver was taken to a Dickson hospital and later flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville for emergency artery surgery.

Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott commended Trooper Bernard for his swift action, and use of his cadet training to save the drivers life.