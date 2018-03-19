Tennessee’s spring turkey season will open on Saturday, March 31st and continues through Sunday, May 13th.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is reporting that Spring turkey harvest numbers have been consistent for a number of years, with turkey hunters passing the 30,000 harvest mark for 15 consecutive years.

Hunting hours for turkeys are 30 minutes prior to legal sunrise until legal sunset.

Legal hunting equipment for the season includes shotguns using ammunition loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller, with longbows, recurve bows, compound bows, and crossbows all permitted.

Bag limits are one bearded turkey per day, not to exceed four per season.

In Kentucky, Spring turkey season will open on April 14th and run thru May 6th.

Hunters in Kentucky may take two bearded turkeys during the season, with only one allowed per day.