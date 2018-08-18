Tennessee unemployment rates remain steady for the third straight month.

The July unemployment rate in Tennessee was 3.5-percent.

Tennessee’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has not only remained unchanged since May, it mirrors the 3.5 percent recorded during the same time period in 2017.

Companies also continued the trend of new job creation across the state. Between June and July, Tennessee employers bolstered the state’s economy by adding 2,500 new nonfarm jobs.

Tennessee’s county-by-county unemployment data will be released Thursday, August 23.

