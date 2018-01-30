Tennessee’s unemployment rate is near an all-time low and lower than the national average.

The State Department of Labor released seasonally adjusted figures for December 2017. Currently the State of Tennessee has an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent while the National average is 4.1 percent.

Eighty-nine out of 95 Tennessee counties experienced unemployment under 5 percent during the last month of the year. Seventy-seven counties saw their rates decrease.

Unemployment in Weakley County dropped from 4.1 percent to 3.7 from November to December.

The 3.7 percent unemployment rate in the county is much improved from the December 2016 rate which was at 5.9 percent

Meanwhile, unemployment in Gibson County is at 3.8 percent. Carroll County is at 4.4 percent with Obion County slightly higher at 4.5 percent.

Both Obion and Dyer County have rates at 4.0.

Finally, Lake County’s unemployment rate sits at 4.9 percent.