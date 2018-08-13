As Tennesseans settle into the new school year and get ready for fall, the fair season is going strong.

All of Tennessee’s 60 agricultural fairs are run independently.

The Obion County Fair begins next Monday, August 20th and runs through Saturday, August 25 at the fairgrounds in Union City. A free pre-fair day will be held this Saturday.

The Gibson County Fair is the following week August 27th through September 1st, the Dyer County Fair is September 3rd through the 8th, and the Carroll County Fair is September 17th through the 22nd.

The regional West Tennessee State Fair in Jackson is September 11th through the 16th.

Last year, fairs paid out more than $1 million dollars in premiums for more than 200,000 agricultural exhibits. More than 3 million people visit Tennessee fairs each year.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...