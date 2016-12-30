Fans of tenor singing will be pleased when the trio Tenore comes to the Union City Civic Auditorium Saturday January 7th at 7:30.

The Community Concert Association of Obion County presents “The Chosen Three”, consisting of Jason Catron, Mark David Williams, and David Wise, who’ve won a few Gospel Music Awards and also regularly invite the audience to sing along with them.

Tenore founder Jill Ann Siemens, who also created the platinum selling group Canadian Tenors, says the world loves a beautiful song, and when the song is sung by three inordinately talented and handsome young men, all the better.

Tenore has played around the world from California all the way to Kampala, Uganda.

Tickets are available for $20 at Lanzer’s Printing and Office Supply in downtown Union City.