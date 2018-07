Longtime Union City radio broadcaster Terry Hailey has accepted a position with Thunderbolt Broadcasting.

After many years behind the microphone, and in management at WENK, Hailey said he was excited to join the new company.

Hailey spoke about his career and work in the radio business.

Despite facing many competitive factors, including internet music downloading, Hailey said radio is still strong for local communities.

Hailey said plans are for him to work with music on Star 951 and Mix 1013.