A traffic stop by Union City police led to the arrest of a Texas man on marijuana charges.

Reports said officers initiated a stop of a 1997 Toyota Celica on West Reelfoot Avenue, which was driven by 64 year old Lawrence Richard Saunders, of Houston.

During the stop, officers noticed the car full of boxes, bags and clothing, with Saunders saying he was moving to Ohio after a layoff in Houston.

When given consent to search the vehicle, reports said a plastic container was located containing two bags of high grade marijuana, with an additional container carrying a large number of small baggies of the leafy drug.

The police report said officers recovered approximately three-and-a-quarter ounces of marijuana, and seized the vehicle due to transport of a felony amount of marijuana across state lines.

Saunders was charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Obion County Jail.