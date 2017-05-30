New Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission hunting and trapping seasons voting to increase the total number of elk hunt permits from 11 to 15 and increase the three hunt segments to seven days each. This will include seven archery permits, seven for gun and one youth permit. The archery only elk hunt was increased from five to seven days and will be held the last Saturday of September through Oct. 6. The gun season hunt, with its increase of two days from previous years, will be held October 14-20th.

The Young Sportsman hunt was previously a two-day weekend hunt and increases to seven days. It begins Oct. 7 and continues through Oct. 13. No changes were made to the deer and turkey hunting seasons, limits and regulations.

Some slight changes were made requiring hunters to check in their big game animals prior to gifting an animal to another person and prior to a big game animal leaving Tennessee.