Officials with Triple-A say 1.6-million Tennesseans are expected to travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday period.

Reports indicate those traveling in the state will go at least 50 miles or more, which will be an increase of over 3-percent from last years numbers.

Vicky Evans, who serves as Assistant Vice President for Travel Sales at Triple-A, said Thanksgiving will kick off the start of what is expected to be the busiest holiday season in more than a decade.

Due to a strong economy and low national jobless rates, Triple-A is predicting nationwide travel of almost 51-million people.

The official Thanksgiving holiday period is defined as Wednesday, November 22nd to Sunday, November 26th.