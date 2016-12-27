Just because Christmas is over, doesn’t mean the holiday season is finished.

Kwanzaa celebrations have begun and last until Sunday January 1st as holiday events commemorating African heritage will take place in Jackson this week.

The Jewish holiday Hannukah is currently going on until Sunday and is celebrated in Semitic communities around the world.

New Year’s celebrations are expected to be a vital part of the Ken Tenn area this weekend when festivities begin Saturday as residents ring in the year at the stroke of midnight Sunday.