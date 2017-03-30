Award-winning Gospel group The Issacs are coming to the Dixie at Huntingdon in front of a sold out crowd Saturday April 22nd at 2.

The Issacs are a family band based out of Hendersonville and they’ve been regular guests on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and have also received Dove Awards and Grammy nominations.

The Gospel act is heavily influenced by bluegrass, folk, and country in a career that has spanned 35 years.

Each talented member of the Issacs is playing at the Dixie Saturday April 22nd at 2 that afternoon.

Tickets are available at the Dixie box office in Huntingdon.