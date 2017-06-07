If you are one of the millions of fans of the television show “The Voice”, you know the name of Adam Wakefield.

The New Hampshire native was asked to audition for the show following a performance at a downtown Nashville establishment.

With Blake Shelton as his coach, Wakefield finished runner-up in Season 10, and will now make an appearance in Union City on Saturday night.

With his first EP expected to be released soon, Wakefield will play music from this record, along with songs that made him famous on “The Voice” as he headlines the final “Southern Nights Music Festival” at Discovery Park.

Gates will open at 5:30 with tickets $10 for ages 13 and older, and 12-and-under are free.

Park officials say food vendors, yard games and the new Children’s Garden will be available for concert goers.