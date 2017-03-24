Union City police were called to Graham Park, after a team participating in the LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Tournament had items stolen from their bus.

Reports said officers spoke to Kent Keith, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who said team players discovered the theft at around 7:00 on Wednesday evening.

The police reports said one player reported his wallet missing, which contained $100 in cash and a movie card.

A second player had a pair of Under Armour sweat pants, a Poplar Bluff Mules jacket and truck key taken, all valued at $75 dollars.

Keith told officers that several bags were taken from the bus during the theft.

If anyone has any information about the theft, or saw anyone near the teams bus at the Babe Ruth Field, they are urged to contact the Union City Police Department.