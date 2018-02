Union City police are investigating the theft of several items from the Obion Farmers Co-op on Mount Zion Road.

Police reports said the burglary occurred sometime between 4:30 last Thursday afternoon and 7:00 on Friday morning.

Employees discovered a lock cut on a gate as a point of entry.

An inventory discovered a heavy duty hay ring, 40 green six-foot T-posts, 289 red six-foot T-posts and two phone chargers were missing.

The value of the stolen items was listed at almost $1,400.