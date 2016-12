Union City police were called to investigate the theft of several tools from a job site.

Reports said Chawn Ellison, of Trenton, told officers that he had been working on a house on South Second Street, when approximately $1,450 worth of his tools were taken.

The theft included a circular saw, nail guns, cordless and impact drills and power cords.

Anyone with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Union City Police Department or their Crimestoppers Tip-Line.