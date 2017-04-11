A man wanted for theft, by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, eluded capture this week following a pursuit.

Captain Randall McGowan reported that 39 year old Darren Walton was located on Monday in the Austin Springs area, driving a vehicle stolen from Montgomery County.

Reports said deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but Walton drove away at a high rate of speed on back roads between Latham and Dukedom.

After becoming stuck in a wooded area, Walton abandoned the vehicle and was pursued on foot for several hours, with his escape made possible by going into the North Fork of the Obion River.

The following morning, the Sheriff’s Department received information of a stolen truck in Palmersville, which was also pursued and abandoned in a field.

Deputies, along with a Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter searched for the driver with no success.

Sheriff’s reports said Walton is wanted for his part in the break-in and theft of items from several hunting cabins in Weakley County.