Who has the best looking patrol cruiser in the country? The Tennessee Highway Patrol, and they need your vote to win.

The THP is competing to win the “Best Looking Cruiser Award.”

The contest is sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers.

State highway patrols and state police organizations from across the country are competing for the esteemed award.

“We are excited to be a part of this competition that spotlights our patrol vehicles,” Colonel Dereck Stewart said. “This is a fun and unique opportunity to showcase our cruisers. We are always looking for new methods to bring attention to the importance of highway safety in Tennessee.”

For the competition, THP submitted a photo of one of its 2018 Ford Explorer Interceptor Sport Utility Vehicles with our new Bell 429 rescue helicopter hovering overhead.

The photo was taken on THP’s Traffic Incident Management Track in Nashville.

The THP is asking all Tennesseans to login to Facebook and cast votes for the THP cruiser. Cast your vote for the “Best Looking Cruiser” through July 25 by clicking “like” on the individual Tennessee photo. Please note that while the AAST welcomes your comments about the vehicles, comments will not count as votes nor will shares; only “likes” for individual cruisers will be counted.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST Best Looking Cruisers 2019 wall calendar. Voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on July 25th.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...