The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced the hiring of a new major over the Special Investigations Bureau.

Former Captain Michael McAlister has been promoted to Major of the THP’s Special Investigations Bureau after former Major Stacey Williams’ resignation last week after an internal investigation.

Major McAlister most recently served in the Research, Planning, and Development Division, and he’s a former Sergeant over the Nashville THP District.

McAlister originally began his law enforcement career as a dispatcher before joining the Tennessee Highway Patrol in 1989.