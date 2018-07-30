Beginning tomorrow, the THP will conduct a safety campaign to keep U.S. Highway 70 safe statewide.

THP Public Information Officer Lieutenant Bill Miller says the “Safe on 70” campaign will run through Friday.

U.S. Highway 70 runs west to east through 36 counties in Tennessee encompassing 538 miles.

Locally, Highway 70 runs through Jackson in Madison County, Cedar Grove, Huntingdon, and Bruceton in Carroll County and Camden in Benton County.

U.S. Highway 70 was the main travel route across the state prior to the development of Interstate 40.

During the “Safe on Seventy” campaign, law enforcement agencies will have an increased presence on U.S. Highway 70, focusing on distracted driving. In addition, law enforcement will be checking for aggressive drivers, speeders, lack of seatbelt use, and commercial vehicle safety.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...