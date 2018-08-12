A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is still being treated in Nashville for injuries he sustained in an accident near Sharon Friday afternoon.

According to THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks, just after 5:00 Friday afternoon, 29-year-old Albert Ray Simpson of Kenton was attempting to cross Highway 45 from Mt. Vernon Road in a 2006 Ford F-250 and pulled out in front of 38-year-old THP Trooper Clint Steven Todd of Huntingdon, who was traveling north on Highway 45 on his patrol motorcycle.

Trooper Todd’s motorcycle struck Simpson’s truck in the right rear side, spinning both vehicles.

Trooper Todd was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered serious injuries, including broken limbs. He was airlifted to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Simpson was not injured in the accident.

Lt. Wilbanks says charges are pending against Simpson.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...