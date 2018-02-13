A Snapchat post by a juvenile student in Dresden resulted in an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department and Dresden police.

On Monday, law enforcement officials became aware of the post that contained general threats of violence.

Although the post did not specify any actions at school, officers did contact officials at Dresden High School.

The report said the juvenile, along with family members, were interviewed by officers and high school principal Chuck West.

It was determined that the juvenile made the post after his mother had taken his vehicle away.

The juvenile was released into the custody of his parents.