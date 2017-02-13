A Union City man was arrested after threatening to kill his girlfriend and mother.

Union City police reports said officers were called to 1326 High Street, where a domestic argument was ongoing involving 18 year old Drew Walley.

Reports said Walley had become hostile at his 19 year old girlfriend Pamela Vernon, and his mother, Kimberly Walley.

During the incident, the report stated that Walley removed an aluminum baseball bat from a closet, and threatened to kill both Ms. Vernon and his mother.

He was arrested for aggravated assault and taken to the Obion County Jail.