A Jackson man was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Union City, after allegedly threatening employees in a business.

Police reports said officers were called to Premier Furniture, in the County Marketplace, after a customer was threatening employees with a 12-inch screwdriver.

Police approached 59 year old Stevie Henson, who was in possession of the screwdriver.

Henson told officers that he was upset with store owner John Anthony Prince, of Martin, over $1,250.

Reports said two employees of the business were threatened, with Henson also stabbing the screwdriver into a mattress.

Henson was arrested on two charges of aggravated assault and taken to the Obion County Jail.