Two threats to schools in Union City and Obion County caused fear and a major disruption in the county Thursday.

The first social media post was made Wednesday night, threatening schools in South Fulton, with Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield explaining a second post that was received early Thursday morning.

Union City’s Director of Schools, Wes Kennedy, spoke about the social media post that mentioned possible harm in his schools.

Obion County Director of School’s Russ Davis spoke with Thunderbolt News about the threats, and said personnel at his schools reacted well to the fear placed in parents and students.

Director Kennedy said approximately 60-percent of the students in the Union City School System left on Thursday, while Director Davis said less than 200 students remained at Obion County Central High School by noon.

Both Directors said severe punishment would be handed down to any student found guilty of making threats to the school system, with all legal action to also be taken in the court system.