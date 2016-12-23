Graves County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people Thursday on burglary charges near Mayfield.

Reports said deputies responded to a home on Kentucky Highway 1241, north of Mayfield, and saw an open front door.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Paul Hamilton and 26-year-old Ryan Sowers in a bedroom, with 18-year-old Mollie Trent hiding under a large amount of trash in a kitchen closet.

Police said the owner of the home was incarcerated.

All three were arrested and charged with burglary 2nd degree and were taken to Graves County Jail.