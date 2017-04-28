Three people from Martin will appear in court Monday on charges involving marijuana and outstanding warrants.

Martin police reports said officers were called to West Peach Street Apartments last Thursday due to the smell of marijuana.

At the scene, officers spoke with 28 year old Lijah Hurst, who had active warrants in Wayne County.

In Hurst’s room, officers also observed a bag of marijuana, which led to additional charges issued for simple possession of a Schedule Six drug.

Another resident, 21 year old Ricky Bryant, was also found to have an active warrant in Madison County, with a search of the apartment revealing over 72-grams of marijuana, digital scales and a small amount of powder cocaine.

Bryant, along with 19 year old Tillson Brooks, were charged with Schedule Two drug violations and possession of Schedule Six drugs with intent to resale.

All three will appear in Weakley County General Session Court.