South Fulton police have arrested three people on drug charges.

Reports said a traffic stop on Connell Drive by officer Kyle Watkins yielded marijuana, cocaine and gun charges.

After a K-9 Unit was called to the scene, police arrested 27 year old Tavish Woody, of Union City, on charges of possession of cocaine and marijuana, unlawful possession of a weapon and driving on a revoked license.

Also taken into custody was 26 year old Deontae Esters, of Hickman, and 24 year old Brittany Price, of South Fulton, on charges of possession of marijuana.

The police report said a .40-caliber Glock handgun, 5.9 grams of a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, 2.4 ounces of marijuana, and five hundred dollars in cash were seized in the stop.