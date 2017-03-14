A traffic stop in Martin resulted in drug charges being issued against three people.

Police reports said just after noon on Sunday, a traffic stop was initiated on Lindell Street for a light law violation.

Officers learned that a passenger in the vehicle, 21 year old Dylan Washington, of Martin, had an active arrest warrant in Weakley County for failure to appear charges.

Washington was taken into custody and also issued simple possession of marijuana charges.

During a search of the vehicle officers discovered a total of 17.8 grams of marijuana and digital scales.

The driver, 20 year old Shea Taylor of Martin, was released on a criminal summons for simple possession of marijuana, while another passenger, 19 year old Jvon Cavitt of Martin, was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were arraigned on the charged in Weakley County General Sessions Court on Monday.