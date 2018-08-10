Three people are being held in the Obion County Jail after being charged with stealing a stockpile of guns from a Union City storage unit.

Obion County Sheriff Jerry Vastbinder says the arrests were made late Thursday afternoon.

Arrested were 38-year-old Leigh Sergerson Courtright, of Rives; 44-year-old Kevin Ray Courtright of Union City; and 61-year-old Gary Allen Sergerson of Rives.

All three are charged with Theft over $1,000 and Burglary.

Bond for all three was not set Thursday.

All three will be arraigned Friday in Obion County General Sessions Court.

