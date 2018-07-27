Three civic leaders from Northwest Tennessee have graduated from the Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.

Lindsay Frilling from the Obion County Chamber of Commerce in Union City, Rob Goad from the Northwest Tennessee Development District in Martin, and Lori Nolen, director of the Dixie Performing Arts Center in Huntingdon, were among the 48 graduates of the 2018 class.

The Delta Leadership Institute is a program of the Delta Regional Authority in partnership with Arkansas State University, The University of Alabama, and the University of Louisiana-Monroe.

Fellows of the Executive Academy include students from Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee.

