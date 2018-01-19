Kentucky State Police and emergency personnel have finished on scene processing at the site of an explosion Friday morning.

Preliminary investigations has shown an explosion resulted in a flash fire and subsequent small fire inside the tug boat.

The property on which the explosion took place is owned by First Marine, with the tug boat on which the explosion took place is owned by Smithland Towing.

The workers present on the site of the explosion were from First Marine, Four Rivers Marine Coating, Hutco, and Thermal Control.

Preliminary investigation has shown a total of 41 people present on site, but not all of them were on the tug boat at the time of the explosion.

As a result of the explosion, six people were transported to various hospitals for treatment of injuries. Javier Fuenes, age 21, was transported by ambulance to Marshall County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Wilson Madrid, age 23, was transported by ambulance to Marshall County Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. James Lang was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Tyler Wedington was transported by ambulance to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Jimmy Lang was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt for treatment of serious injuries. Billy Counts was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt for treatment of serious injuries.

Timothy L. Wright, age 52, of Calvert City, Kentucky, Jerome A. Smith, age 56, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, and Quentin J. Stewart, age 41, of Opelousas, Louisiana, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall County Coroner.

Autopsies are scheduled for each of the deceased in Louisville Saturday morning.