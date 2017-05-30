Three Weakley Countians will be in the spot light this Saturday night at the Omni Center in Nashville when the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame inducts its class of 2017.

Ashley McElhiney Ayers, Chad Clifton and the late Graham Vowell will be honored for their contributions to Tennessee sports.

McElhiney was a standout basketball guard at Gleason and Vanderbilt and went on to become the first woman to coach a male professional basketball team.

Clifton played football for the Martin Panthers, Westview Chargers, Tennessee Vols and the Green Bay Packers and was on the Packers Super Bowl Team.

The late Graham Vowell of Martin played football at Tennessee from 1914-1916 and also in 1921 after serving in World War 1, and was UT’s first All-American.

The three local standouts will join other 2017 class members that include Chantell Anderson, Willie Gault, Chuck Meriwether, Candy Reynolds, Haskel Stanback, Al Wilson and Wild Bill Wright