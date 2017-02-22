Three Weakley Countians are members of this year’s UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program.

Interim Executive Director of UTM’s Office of Educational Outreach, Dr. Brian Donavant, Project Administrator of the Northwest Tennessee Development District Rob Goad, and Dr. Todd Winters, Dean of the UTM College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences are all participating in the program.

The WestStar Leadership Program began in 1989 and has fielded 768 graduates so far who have been key contributors to community success.