Country 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 The Quake are now accepting coats for their “Warm Hearts Coat Drive” for needy people in the area.

New and used coats are being accepted at the Union City studios, located at 223 Westgate Drive, thru November 17th.

All donated coats will be taken to Town and Country Dry Cleaners, of Union City, for cleaning, then donated to Helping Hands Ministries.

If you would like to help keep someone warm this winter season, this is a great opportunity to give.