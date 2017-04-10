Thunderbolt Broadcasting took top honors in four categories of the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcast and Media Editors Awards banquet held Saturday night in Nashville.

The honors came in the categories of “Best Radio Newscaster”, “Best Enterprise Story”, “Best Weather Coverage” and “Best Light Feature”.

The annual event honors media members from across the state in radio, television and newspaper.

The awards honored exemplary journalistic work which was published and broadcast in 2016 in Tennessee.

The Associated Press said over 1,000 submissions of work were submitted for this years event.