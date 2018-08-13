The staff and management at Thunderbolt Broadcasting are mourning the passing of Marketing and Promotions Director Barbie Hardy.

Ms. Hardy lost her courageous battle with cancer on Saturday morning at her home in South Fulton.

She was a staff member at Thunderbolt Broadcasting for five years, where she oversaw the stations Marketing Department, serving the needs of business customers throughout Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Ms. Hardy was also instrumental in organizing and promoting the KYTN Country Music Festival, which drew thousands of music fans to Unity Park in South Fulton.

Just before the third annual festival this past May, Ms. Hardy spoke about the idea behind the show.

Funeral services for Barbie Hardy will be held Tuesday morning at 11:00 at Hornbeak Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton, with burial to follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will take place tonight from 4:00 until 8:00 at the funeral home.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...