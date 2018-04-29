Thunderbolt Broadcasting was honored with four awards, during the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors “News Excellence Awards”.

During the Saturday night banquet and ceremony in Nashville, Union City’s 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK News Director Charles Choate was awarded first place honors for “Best Political Coverage” and “Best Long Newscast.

Choate and Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle also joined together to win state honors in the category of “Best Breaking News”.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting was also awarded second place in the category of “Best Weather Coverage”.

The awards banquet honored media members from across the state in radio, television and newspaper, and this year broke a record with over 1,000 submissions of work received.