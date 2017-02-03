During Super 70s Day Friday on Star 95.1, The Big Game Party gave away many items throughout the day.

Joel Cherry of Martin won both a recliner and a football for giving correct answers to 1970s questions on the air.

Mr. Cherry told Thunderbolt News about the contest and the Super Bowl.

Thunderbolt Radio congratulates contest winners and listeners alike for tuning into Super 70s Day.

Program Director Brian Thomas was the voice of the show who spent most of the time talking to listeners on the phone, and on the air.