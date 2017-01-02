2016 was a relatively wet year for Weakley County and the Ken Tenn area

Thunderbolt Radio Weatherologist Charles Nethery said the Ken Tenn area received 67 inches of rain during the past 12 months or approximately 1.28 inches per week or just a little over 5.5 inches of rain each month.

Mr. Nethery said the 67 inches is more considerably than the 46.30 inches of rain recorded in 2010 but not as much as 2011 when the rain totaled 77.5 inches.

Mr. Nethery has been keeping records for Thunderbolt Radio for approximately 10 years and rarely misses calling in with the previous day’s highs and lows and rain fall amounts.