In Wednesday night’s college basketball…

Eastern Illinois defeated UT Martin 80-70 in overtime.

The Skyhawks 4-15 overall and 1-5 in OVC play dropped the team’s fifth consecutive OVC contest while playing in their second overtime contest in three games. Faced with an uphill battle before tipoff as the Skyhawks entered the contest with just eight players available, all five starters were forced to play over 34 minutes. Freshman Kendall Spray scored 33 points in the losing effort.

UT Martin will return to action on Saturday when they play OVC rival SIUE in a doubleheader. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 and will include a recognition of last season’s OVC championship along with Alumni Night.

Meanwhile the 12-8 UT Martin’s men team is coming off a conference win over Southeast Missouri Saturday, while 9-9 Eastern Illinois was last beaten by Austin Peay last weekend.

UTM looks to keep their OVC winning streak going tonight in the Elam Center against the Panthers, who only have one conference win this season.

Airtime for Eastern Illinois at the UT Martin men is at 6:30 on Star 95.1 with tip-off at 7.

In high school basketball

The number four Dresden girls travel to fifth ranked Greenfield in a battle of two of the state’s best teams on Mix 101.3 with air time at 5:40 . Dresden is coming off a win over Gleason Tuesday night and is likely to climb in the polls with a win over Gleason.

Also tonight,

Lake County at Gibson County

South Fulton at Humboldt