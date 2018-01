In girls’ high school basketball,

Union City 31 – Gleason 30

Lexington 46 – Chester County 42

McNairy Central 58 – Decatur County Riverside 51

Gibson County 45 – Trinity Christian Academy 41

Westview 58 – South Gibson 21

Crockett County 57 – Obion County Central 33

Dyersburg 53 – Milan 29

Jackson South Side 62 – Jackson North Side 26

Dyer County 95 – Brighton 58

Huntingdon 55 – McKenzie 35

Jackson Christian Academy 59 – Sacred Heart of Jesus 20

In boys’ high school basketball,

Crockett County 80 – Obion County Central 54

Union City 79 – Gleason 16

Jackson South Side 79 – Jackson North Side 61

Huntingdon 43 – McKenzie 40

McNairy Cental 55 – Decatur County Riverside 46

South Gibson 59 – Westview 45

Clarksburg 76 – Hollow Rock-Bruceton 52

Trinity Christian Academy 69 – Gibson County 56

Brighton 68 – Dyer County 66

UT Martin girls 77 – Eastern Kentucky 49

UT Martin boys 78 – Eastern Kentucky 70

In other basketball news, Martin Middle Boys defeated Paris Inman 42 to 26

At the Obion County Central Junior High tournament, Ridgemont Girls 23 – Black Oak 13

Meanwhile, The Black Oak boys’ squad won their match against South Fulton 42 to 38