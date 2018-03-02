Girl’s Region 6 High School Basketball Championship:

Huntingdon 42 Summertown 39

Region 7-2A Boy’s Basketball Championship:

South Side 60 South Gibson 56

Boy’s First Region Quarterfinals at Murray State:

Graves County 88 Hickman County 48

Marshall County 68 Paducah Tilghman 61

Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament: Thursday in Nashville

Tennessee Lady Vols 64 Auburn 61

Kentucky 71 Alabama 64

Texas A&M 82 Arkansas 52

Missouri 59 Ole Miss 50

Spring Training Baseball:

The St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins ended nine innings of play at 3-3. Adam Wainwright pitched two innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.