Girl’s Region 6 High School Basketball Championship:
Huntingdon 42 Summertown 39
Region 7-2A Boy’s Basketball Championship:
South Side 60 South Gibson 56
Boy’s First Region Quarterfinals at Murray State:
Graves County 88 Hickman County 48
Marshall County 68 Paducah Tilghman 61
Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament: Thursday in Nashville
Tennessee Lady Vols 64 Auburn 61
Kentucky 71 Alabama 64
Texas A&M 82 Arkansas 52
Missouri 59 Ole Miss 50
Spring Training Baseball:
The St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins ended nine innings of play at 3-3. Adam Wainwright pitched two innings, allowing two hits with three strikeouts.