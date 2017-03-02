The pairings are set for Substate games Saturday night after

undefeated Jackson South Side defeated Westivew 37 to 33

and Haywood County defeated Jackson Liberty 44 to 31

That means Westview will travel to Brownsville Saturday night to play Haywood County while SouthSide will host Liberty.

Also last night in the girls Region 7-A regionals TCA defeated Middleton 63 to 55.

That means Middleton will come to Dresden Saturday night and TCA will host Huntingdon.

Saturday night’s winners will play in the girls State Tournament next Wednesday or Thursday.

Tonight the boys regional finals find Jackson South Side playing Fayette Ware. Elsewhere Haywood County boys will play Memphis Sheffield.

And also tonight Humboldt boys will host Halls for the Region 7-A title

The winners will meet Monday night for a trip to the state tournament.

In the Kentucky boys Regional tournament at Murray State

McCracken County boys play Marshall County

Graves County plays Fulton County boys

Today in college basketball

The UT Martin women play Austin Peay in the OVC Tournament in Nashville with airtime at 12:30 on Star 95.1.

If the Skyhawks win, they’ll play the winner of the Belmont-SEMO game Friday at 11:30 on Star 95.1 if possible.

Also SIU-Edwardsville women play Tennessee Tech at 3 in the OVC tournament.

In men’s action in the OVC tournament

Jacksonville State plays the SEMO-TSU winner at 6:30 this evening

Morehead State plays the Tennessee Tech-Murray State winner at 8:30 tonight

In Major league basetball two old rivals will meet in Jupiter Florida in a spring training game when the Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, airtime is at 11:55 this morning on 104.9 KYTN