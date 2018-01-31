In the Middle School Sectional Basketball Tournament in Memphis
Hillcrest boys defeated Northview 73 – 59
The Hillcrest girl’s will play their first game Wednesday night at 6:00, when they take on Westside.
Also in girl’s play on Wednesday night at 7:20, Lake County will play West.
On Thursday night in a boy’s game, Martin Middle will face Bellvue at 7:20.
The tournament is being played at John Freeman School on Tulane Road.
In high school basketball
Girls
Greenfield 49 Dresden 47
Westview 52 South Gibson 25
Union City 62 Bradford 50
Gleason 49 South Fulton 38
Dyer County 79 Liberty 46
Dyersburg 64 Milan 21
Crockett County 52 Obion County 46
Trenton 70 Halls 26
Trinity Christian 70 Humboldt 54
McNairy Central 55 North Side 45
South Side 74 Adamsville 38
Huntingdon 48 Gibson County 40
McKenzie 57 Bruceton 32
Camden 62 Hickman County 44
Hardin County 47 Florence Central (AL) 33
Boys
Greenfield 63 Dresden 40
Union City 64 Bradford 30
South Gibson 64 Westview 51
Brighton 59 Munford 32
Dyer County 81 Liberty 80
Dyersburg 75 Milan 49
Crockett County 79 Obion County 43
Trenton 78 Halls 39
Humboldt 66 Trinity Christian 63
North Side 77 McNairy Central 59
South Side 82 Adamsville 41
McKenzie 85 Bruceton 25
Camden 49 Hickman County 32
Hardin County 78 Florence Central (AL) 71
LSU at Tennessee air time 5:00 on Star 95.1