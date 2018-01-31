In the Middle School Sectional Basketball Tournament in Memphis

Hillcrest boys defeated Northview 73 – 59

The Hillcrest girl’s will play their first game Wednesday night at 6:00, when they take on Westside.

Also in girl’s play on Wednesday night at 7:20, Lake County will play West.

On Thursday night in a boy’s game, Martin Middle will face Bellvue at 7:20.

The tournament is being played at John Freeman School on Tulane Road.

In high school basketball

Girls

Greenfield 49 Dresden 47

Westview 52 South Gibson 25

Union City 62 Bradford 50

Gleason 49 South Fulton 38

Dyer County 79 Liberty 46

Dyersburg 64 Milan 21

Crockett County 52 Obion County 46

Trenton 70 Halls 26

Trinity Christian 70 Humboldt 54

McNairy Central 55 North Side 45

South Side 74 Adamsville 38

Huntingdon 48 Gibson County 40

McKenzie 57 Bruceton 32

Camden 62 Hickman County 44

Hardin County 47 Florence Central (AL) 33

Boys

Greenfield 63 Dresden 40

Union City 64 Bradford 30

South Gibson 64 Westview 51

Brighton 59 Munford 32

Dyer County 81 Liberty 80

Dyersburg 75 Milan 49

Crockett County 79 Obion County 43

Trenton 78 Halls 39

Humboldt 66 Trinity Christian 63

North Side 77 McNairy Central 59

South Side 82 Adamsville 41

McKenzie 85 Bruceton 25

Camden 49 Hickman County 32

Hardin County 78 Florence Central (AL) 71

LSU at Tennessee air time 5:00 on Star 95.1