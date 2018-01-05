Obion County Extension Director Tim Smith has made it official, that he will be retiring from the position.

While word had spread during last year’s Obion County Fair of Smith’s reported plans to step down, the longtime Director told Thunderbolt News on Thursday that his last day has been set.

With his departure now coming in less than three months, Smith was asked to explain his replacement for the Obion County office.

During his term in office, Smith has been very instrumental in many areas of his field for Obion County residents.

He has played a major role in the livestock barn at the Obion County Fair, and last year was inducted into the fair Hall of Fame.