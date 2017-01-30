Fulton Police Chief Terry Powell said his department has been investigating thefts from multiple vehicles the past few weeks.

Chief Powell said the thefts have occurred to vehicles that have been unlocked, and contained numerous items.

To help eliminate the crimes, Chief Powell has issued some tips to residents that first includes always locking the vehicle when it is parked.

Other tips include never leaving a vehicle running when unattended, never leaving windows open, and to never leave valuable personal property in a vehicle.

Chief Powell also recommended parking in well lit areas, installing an audible alarm and installing a GPS tracking system.