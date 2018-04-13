The Tennessee Titans have released their opponents in pre-season play for the upcoming season.

The Titans will start Week 1 with a trip to Green Bay, then return to Nashville to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In Week 3 of the pre-season, Tennessee will play at Pittsburgh and will end the season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

The dates of these games has not been released at this time.

The Titans also announced that their schedule of games in Nashville this year will include match-ups against New England, the New York Jets, Washington, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Houston and Baltimore.

This season will be the first for new head coach Mike Vrabel, following the firing of former coach Mike Mularkey last season.