The Titans will face Super Bowl champion New England in an AFC divisional-round playoff game at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

The AFC East champion Patriots (13-3) are the No. 1 seed in the conference and had a bye in the first round of the playoffs. NE has a 6-2 record at home this season. Hear the game on Titans Radio 105-7 The Quake WQAK!