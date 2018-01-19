The Tennessee Titans have interviewed two people for their open head coaching position.

On Thursday, the Titans spoke with 42 year old Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel.

The Ohio State graduate coached three years with the Buckeyes and has been with the Texans since 2014.

He played 14 NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

He was part of three Super Bowl winning teams with the Patriots.

The Titans also interviewed Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

The 48 year old Wilks is a graduate of Appalachian State and has been with the Panthers organization since 2012.

He also spent coaching time with the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears, along with college coaching duties at Washington, Notre Dame and East Tennessee State.